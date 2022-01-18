In the midst of a feud, Jamie Lynn Spears deconstructs her “complicated” relationship with Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears Dissects Britney Spears’ “Complicated” Relationship During Feud

While their online feud continues, Jamie Lynn Spears is showing love for Britney Spears.

“We go back and forth,” the Zoey 101 alum exclusively told E! News on Tuesday, Jan.

“I don’t know what else to say except that I’m her younger sister, I love her, and I’m rooting for her.”

“It doesn’t matter what the rest of the world thinks,” Jamie added.

Jamie Lynn opened up about her family’s “complicated dynamics” in an ABC News interview earlier this month, saying that she “didn’t understand what was happening” when Britney was placed in a since-terminated conservatorship more than 13 years ago.

Jamie stated on E!’s Daily Pop, “You know, this is my family.”

“I can’t do anything about the family I was born into.”

I simply believe that we are all in the middle of a situation and a process.

And each of us has the right to work through it in our own way.”

“We’re doing something similar right now,” she continued.

“I have to keep that in mind for everyone.”

Unfortunately, since Jamie expressed her feelings to E! News, the sisterly feud has only gotten worse.

Britney Spears took to Twitter in January to express herself.

14, Jamie was chastised for telling “crazy lies” about her alleged past behavior “for the Hollywood books.”

Britney dubbed one of Jamie Lynn’s claims—that Britney once took a knife and locked the two of them in a room together—as something “only a scum person would make up,” in reference to Jamie Lynn’s new memoir Things I Should Have Said.

Britney, on the other hand, took a step back the next day, Jan.

“Jamie Lynn…,” the “Toxic” singer wrote in part in a new Twitter statement.

I don’t believe your book is about me at all…I said some harsh things because the things you’re making up about me obviously hurt me!!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not.'”

Britney continued in her tweet directed at Jamie Lynn, “I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing!!!!!”

But I think we’d both agree that the family has never been as hard on…

