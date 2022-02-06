In the midst of a public feud, Kanye West shocks fans by claiming that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian believes he has ‘hit’ on her.

In an Instagram rant on Sunday, the 44-year-old made the claims.

Kanye took to Instagram to make a number of allegations against Kim, 41, and her family members, including that she “hit” on him.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” Kanye wrote in all caps alongside a screenshot of a text message from Kanye asking for Kim’s phone number.

“I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING,” he explained.

“NOW I’M BEING CHARGED WITH PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WETHER IT’S GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP,” the post continued.

“I’M NOT PLAYING WITH MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” Kanye said at the end.

By tagging the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in the photo, the rapper took his claims one step further.

Kanye, on the other hand, provided no proof to back up his claims.

Fans flocked to Reddit shortly after the rapper shared the post to express their disbelief at the claims.

“I honestly feel bad for the kids,” one fan wrote.

They’ll see it one day.”

“This is such a mess,” said another. “It really needs to be taken off social media.”

“This is messier than glitter,” said a third.

