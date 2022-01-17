In the midst of a sexual assault lawsuit, Prince Charles avoids answering a question about his brother Prince Andrew losing his royal titles.

I was removed from the drama.

When asked about his brother Prince Andrew, who was recently stripped of his royal titles amid ongoing sexual assault allegations, Prince Charles remained silent.

On Friday, January 14, the 73-year-old Prince of Wales stepped out in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, one day after Buckingham Palace confirmed they were taking action.

According to footage from Sky News, when a reporter asked him about the latest developments in his 61-year-old sibling’s lawsuit, Charles ignored the question and focused his attention on another conversation.

After his alleged relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein became public, Andrew stepped down from his royal duties “for the foreseeable future” in November 2019.

“It just never happened,” the Duke of York told the BBC at the time, in response to Virginia Giuffre’s claims that she was forced to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002.

Andrew’s lawsuit was dismissed by a judge earlier this month, meaning he could face trial by the end of 2022.

Judge Lewis Kaplan disagreed with Andrew’s attorneys who claimed Giuffre’s claims lacked credibility.

“Madame,

“It alleges discrete incidents of sexual abuse in specific circumstances at three identifiable locations,” the judge’s ruling stated on Wednesday, January 12, according to CNN.

It specifies who is to blame for the sexual abuse.”

After largely remaining silent during the scandal, the palace announced the loss of HRH titles to Queen Elizabeth II’s son one day later.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen with The Queen’s approval and agreement,” the palace said in a statement.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any public functions and is defending himself as a private citizen in this case.”

Andrew, who is ninth in line to the throne, has until July 14 to answer questions about the case under oath, according to CNN.

If no agreement is reached, the prince could be tried between September and December.

Following Giuffre’s initial allegations, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Andrew was “extremely concerned” about the outcome if the case went to court.

A second source previously said that few members of the royal family have directly addressed the controversy.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Prince Charles Dodges Question About Brother Prince Andrew Being Stripped of Royal Titles Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit