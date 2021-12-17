In the midst of an ongoing felony case, Fetty Wap was arrested again at the airport.

Fetty Wap’s visit to the Newark Liberty International Airport on December 1st.

He was handcuffed at the end of 17th.

His ankle monitor went off, triggering an alert to local police, which resulted in his arrest.

According to TMZ, cops received an alert about Fetty’s ankle monitor, and after speaking with him, they ran his information and discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.

The warrant’s exact details are unknown.

However, it’s said to be for public nuisance in North Bergen, New Jersey.

Fetty was apprehended and charged with the warrant.

However, he will be able to post bail and be released.

Fetty was arrested in October after being apprehended by the FBI. The feds accuse Fetty and others of drug trafficking.

Over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine were allegedly distributed by Fetty across Long Island and New Jersey.

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed, and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, knowingly contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said at the time, according to CNN.

During the investigation, agents say they discovered (dollar)1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns, and a rifle.

Fetty was able to post $500,000 bail after the FBI ordeal.

As a result, he was able to be released under supervision.

So far, Fetty’s team has declined to comment on the airport arrest.

In 2016, Fetty was arrested again in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

During a traffic stop, the suspect was apprehended.

Months later, Fetty appeared in court with (dollar)175,000 in cash to pay any fines.

Fetty Wap Arrested Again at Airport Amid Ongoing Felony Case