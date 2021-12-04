In the midst of Brandon Blackstock’s divorce, Kelly Clarkson opens up about “feeling alone” during the holidays.

“The holidays bring a whole range of emotions,” Kelly Clarkson said during her recent NBC Christmas special, adding, “I was crying my face off when I wrote this next song.”

For some, the holiday season isn’t always merry and bright.

Kelly Clarkson delivered this message to her fans during her new NBC special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which aired earlier this week on December 1.

The Voice coach opened up about the less-than-joyous side of the holidays before performing her latest song, “Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know).”

“The holidays bring a wide range of feelings,” Kelly explained.

“I’ll be honest with you, I was crying my eyes out while writing this next song, which happens to everyone at Christmastime.”

I’d just put my kids to bed and was going through it, having a really hard time, and it’s been a really hard year for a lot of us.”

“And I wrote this song for myself, but also because there aren’t many holiday songs for people who are feeling alone, lost, or just plain sad,” she continued, “other than Dolly Parton’s classic ‘Hard Candy Christmas,’ which we all love.”

“I absolutely love that song and it allowed me to write this,” the musician said of Dolly’s hitmaker.

“If everything was like a dream, you’d be by my side And who I thought you were was true not made up in my mind You’d be here in my arms where I thought you’d be tonight Instead of me left wondering, was everything a lie?” Kelly said in an emotional performance of “Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know).”

“Christmas Isn’t Canceled,” a breakup anthem she released in September, was also performed by the Kelly Clarkson Show host.

“I was honestly a little nervous about sharing this one because it’s not your typical Christmas single,” she said before singing the song during her special, according to Us Weekly. “But it was the first song that I wrote for this album and I wrote it because a lot of things were taken from us over the last couple of years: people, relationships, jobs, and so on.”

“However, instead of focusing on everything that has gone wrong, we should focus on all of the…,” she continued.

