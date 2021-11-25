In the midst of breakup rumors, Lala Kent launches a new podcast without her fiancé Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent, a cast member on Vanderpump Rules, fueled rumors that her engagement to Randall Emmett had ended by relaunching the podcast they shared as her own.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rumored split and Lala’s new podcast.

Lala Kent first appeared on season 4 of the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules.

Her fiancé, film producer and director Randall Emmett, didn’t join the cast until season 8, the final season before the global pandemic forced the show to take a year off.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is currently airing, and the couple hasn’t shown any signs of a breakup so far.

Kent had just given birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Ocean, at the time the current season was being filmed.

Emmett’s previous marriage to You actor Ambyr Childers resulted in the birth of two daughters.

Midnight in the Switchgrass is a 2021 film directed and produced by Randall Emmett.

While working on the film, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began their infamous romance.

“Give Them Lala with Randall,” a podcast hosted by Kent and Emmett, featured the couple.

In January of 2020, Kent and Emmett debuted their joint podcast.

Kent has rebranded the podcast after nearly two years of co-hosting it.

On November 1st,

The reality star unveiled the show’s new cover art and title on February 22.

Both Kent and Emmett had avatars in the previous artwork.

The new one is a headshot of Kent with a crown on her head.

“Give Them Lala,” the title has been condensed.

“Hello, my loves,” Kent began her new podcast with.

“My name is Lala Kent, and I’m thrilled to announce the launch of my brand new podcast, ‘Give Them Lala.’ This is a place where my listeners will be heard, and I’ve lined up some incredible guests.”

“Of course, we’ll always spill the tea,” says the narrator.

We’ll talk about love, sex, and betrayal, but most importantly, we’ll all feel inspired.”

In light of recent rumors surrounding the reality star’s engagement, the podcast rebrand, combined with Kent’s promise to “gossip about relationships, sex, and betrayal,” is particularly significant.

Kent’s relationship with Emmett, both personal and professional, appears to be over, despite the fact that she has not publicly announced their breakup.

She’s taken down all of Emmett’s photos…

