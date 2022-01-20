In the midst of Britney Spears’ public feud with sister Jamie Lynn, her fiance Sam Asghari declares, “The world is ours.”

‘The world is ours,’ says Britney Spears’ fiancee Sam Asghari, amid the singer’s public feud with sister Jamie Lynn.

As Britney Spears fights her younger sister Jamie Lynn, her fiance Sam Asghari declared, “The world is ours.”

Sam, 27, proposed to the actress in September and has been by her side as she fights to be released from conservatorship.

He shared a sweet photo of the couple embracing on a night out in Los Angeles, with the city lights behind them.

Britney, 40, added a pop of color to her black and white ensemble with a pair of knee-high red leather boots.

“The world is ours baby,” Sam wrote alongside a cute lion emoji in the caption of the photo.

Fans of the Toxic singer flocked to the post to express their approval.

“LOVE you two!! You both look so happy!! Enjoy it all,” one person wrote.

“She looks happy… I see that glow back!!! Take care of her!!!” said another.

Britney has responded to Jamie Lynn’s claims in her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, published this week.

Jamie Lynn was called “f**king hateful” and a “selfish little brat” in her latest rant, and she said she “shut her out when she needed her most.”

Britney allegedly grabbed a knife and locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room, according to one allegation.

Britney was “disturbed, paranoid, and erratic” during her very public breakdown, according to the Zoey 101 actress in her book.

Based on Jamie Lynn’s book’s “derogatory” claims about her, the singer has issued a cease and desist letter to her sibling.

“You cease and desist from referring to Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign,” Britney’s lawyer Mat Rosengart wrote to Jamie Lynn in a letter obtained by TMZ.

“If you don’t do so, or if you defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and pursue all legal options available to her.”