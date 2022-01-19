In the midst of Heather DubrowNoella Bergener drama, Emily Simpson talks about playing ‘fact checker’ with the ‘RHOC’ cast.

In the midst of Heather DubrowNoella Bergener drama, Emily Simpson on playing ‘Fact Checker’ with the ‘RHOC’ cast (exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta have their bone collectors (look out, Sheree Whitfield), and The Real Housewives of Orange County have their fact checkers: Emily Simpson, the attorney turned party planner who’s in her fourth season on the show.

She claims that for the first time in her time as a Housewife, she feels completely at ease with the cast, which has allowed her to dig deeper and, at times, ask the awkward questions.

“It was really difficult for me to just let loose in previous seasons because I had so much emotionally going on,” Emily tells ET via video chat.

“It’s wonderful to be in such a joyful environment.”

“I think it was just a mindset shift of just being in a happier, healthier place,” she continues, “but it was also a comfort level, I think, with the relationships on the show.”

“I’ve known Gina [Kirschenheiter] for four years, so my comfort level with her is just… we just do dumb stuff like you would with your girlfriends.”

Shannon [Beador] and I have our ons and offs, but we’re in a good place where it’s not toxic, you know? And the two new girls who came on, [Dr.

It’s just this sense of camaraderie, and it was easier to just be myself because I felt more at ease with these women.”

Emily played detective when Shannon claimed Heather’s friend, Nicole James, had once sued Heather’s husband, Dr.

Terry Dubrow (who was later dropped from the project).

Dr. She’s also been pressed.

Jen discusses the realities of her finances and romantic history after learning that the aesthetics doctor dated a billionaire who sued her after their breakup.

“And I just find it hypocritical,” Emily explains, “because Jen always likes to give Noella a hard time about meeting her husband on SeekingArrangements.com.”

