In the midst of her cancer battle, AGT’s Nightbirde admits that ‘things have been pretty brutal,’ but that she still has dreams.

Nightbirde of AGT admits that ‘things have been pretty brutal,’ but that she’still has dreams’ despite her cancer battle.

Nightbirde of AMERICA’S GOT TALENT says her cancer battle has been “pretty brutal.”

Nightbirde, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram about her battle with the disease and how she “still has dreams.”

The singer posted a picture of herself smiling at the camera on Instagram.

In the make-up-free photo, the singer, who previously revealed that she weighed around 85 pounds, flaunted her natural beauty.

“Honestly, things have been pretty brutal,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

“However, this is a photo of myself taken last week when I felt pretty, alive, awake, human, and real,” she explained.

“I needed that,” the performer concluded.

We’re all a little lost, but that’s okay.”

“We’re all here trying to send positive energy your way,” AGT judge Howie Mandel wrote in response to her post.

Another admirer said, “You are a beautiful person with strength beyond words! Stay strong!”

“You radiate more sparkles than anyone I have ever seen,” another fan wrote.

“I’m sending you prayers and hugs.”

The performer appeared on CNN in November of last year to discuss her cancer battle.

Nightbirde revealed her latest diagnosis and the “pain of giving up” while speaking with host Chris Cuomo.

“I did get a scan result back, and a lot of stuff that was there has now vanished, and a bunch of the really big stuff has shrunk in size,” she explained.

We’re on our way there.

“It’s a lot to process having the highest highs and lowest lows of my life all at the same time, and having it all play out in front of millions of people is a lot to carry.”

“But it’s also such an honor because the entire world is bearing its own burden, and we get to learn how to do it together.”

“I think life is sometimes a game of ‘choose your pain,’ so the pain of continuing or the pain of giving up,” Nightbirde said when Chris asked if she felt “comfortable to dream.”

“So, while the pain of continuing is more uncertain that way, I believe the pain of giving up is so much worse.”