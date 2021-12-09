In the midst of her Harry Styles romance, Olivia Wilde claims to be “happier” and “healthier” than she’s ever been.

She’s having the time of her life.

While speaking candidly for the first time about her current status in her relationship with Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde made it clear that she doesn’t care what people think.

“It’s understandably appealing to correct a false narrative.

But I think what you realize is that when you’re truly happy, it doesn’t matter what other people think of you,” the 37-year-old actress told Vogue in her January cover story.

“All that matters to you is what is real, what you love, and who you love,” she says.

“In the last ten years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on strangers’ opinions than on the opinions of those closest to us,” Wilde continued.

I’ve never been happier in my life.

And I’m in better health than I’ve ever been, which is wonderful.”

While the director does not name the former One Direction star, 27, in the piece, Vogue writes that Wilde speaks “glowingly” of a “friend” who recently visited her parents’ house in DC. The magazine also hints that the same “friend” gifted Wilde the necklace she wears, which features her son Otis and daughter Daisy’s names — a piece of jewelry that Styles also wears.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer and the House alum met on the set of Wilde’s upcoming thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, in which she directs and co-stars with Florence Pugh and Styles in 2020, according to Us Weekly.

“I can’t tell you how many men read the script and said, ‘Unless it’s a two-hander, unless I’m in as much—or more—of the script than she is, it’s not worth it,'” she said of Styles’ portrayal of Jack in the magazine.

“And it isn’t because of them.”

‘If I don’t take up enough space, I won’t seem valuable,’ they’ve been taught. Actresses—highly trained, highly valuable actresses—have appeared in supporting roles in countless films.

We don’t think about it in terms of ‘My role isn’t as important as his.’ Instead, we think about it in terms of ‘Oh, it’s a good role.’

‘It’s a role that requires me to use my intellect.’

Wilde and Styles’ relationship became public two months after she and Jason Sudeikis called off their long-term engagement.

Otis is shared by the ex-couple.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Olivia Wilde Says She’s ‘Happier’ and ‘Healthier’ Than She’s ‘Ever Been’ Amid Harry Styles Romance