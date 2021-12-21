In the midst of her new relationship with mechanic boyfriend Justin Stroud, Mama June flashes a massive diamond ring.

In the midst of her new relationship with mechanic Justin Stroud, Mama June flashes a massive diamond ring.

MAMA June Shannon flaunted a massive diamond ring in her new relationship with mechanic Justin Stroud, who appeared to have a soft spot for the Confederacy.

June, 42, used her Instagram Stories to promote the holiday season.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption actress gave her fans the opportunity to get a “special present” for a “special person” in their lives.

She then instructed them to “swipe up” on her link and consider sending them a “video message.”

The reality star showed off the fancy rings wrapped around two of her fingers as she wiggled them around.

“I’ll get that video message for you,” June added.

The TLC star also applied a filter to the screen, making it appear as if golden drops were falling from the sky.

Her followers were also given a link to her Cameo page, which she shared.

The website provided options for making videos for business or personal use.

The Sun first revealed the identity of the Alabama auto mechanic, Justin Stroud, who appeared to have a soft spot for the Confederacy, in early December.

In photos shared on social media, June’s new love interest posed in front of a Confederate flag and flaunted his Alabama trailer.

Justin was photographed looking down at the camera, with the Confederate flag prominently displayed on a shelf behind him.

A racially charged “mammy statue” appeared to be on display on the shelf as well.

Justin shared images from the inside of his Alabama trailer on one of his many Facebook accounts in 2018.

The Alabama trailer appeared to be filthy.

In the photo, a man with facial features that resembled Justin was seen smoking a cigarette inside the cramped space.

Mama June first revealed her new relationship in October, when she shared a video of her new love’s fresh ink on Instagram.

Justin’s new money-rose tattoo sat on top of an older tattoo of his daughter Shyanne’s name.

The TV star had not given any hints as to who her new love interest might be at the time.

She’d only tagged the tattoo artist and expressed her gratitude for the work he’d done on her new boyfriend.

“@princeofink always doing an awesome job,” she captioned the video of the money-rose artwork.

Thank you for providing some ink for my new boo.

“I’ll be in touch soon.”

June, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 22, and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 25, had been…

