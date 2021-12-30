In the midst of her Pete Davidson romance and Kanye West’s divorce, Kim Kardashian sends a cryptic message about becoming “braver.”

Amid Pete Davidson’s romance and Kanye West’s divorce, Kim Kardashian sends a cryptic message about becoming “braver.”

Kim Kardashian drew inspiration from Khloé Kardashian when she posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story.

“A man will not know what he is truly capable of until he FACES what SCARES him,” the Skims founder, 41, wrote in a message posted on Wednesday, December 29.

“Fear does not exist to keep you from doing what you want to do.

Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER. Approach every problem and challenge with the mindset that it is occurring to assist you in GROWING.”

The quote was given without context by Kim.

While Khloé, 37, frequently posts cryptic messages to her Instagram account, her older sister, Khloé Kardashian, does not.

The post comes amid Kim Kardashian West’s ongoing divorce from Kanye West, with whom she has three children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

After six years of marriage, the couple divorced in February.

Kim has since moved on with Pete Davidson, whom she met while hosting a Saturday Night Live episode in October.

When they were seen holding hands in Palm Springs, California in November, the couple confirmed they were dating.

“Kim and Pete are taking their relationship very seriously.”

Things have definitely picked up speed, but in a healthy, enjoyable way,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week.

“Right now, they’re just having fun with each other and seeing where things lead.”

The reality star is enjoying the “early stages” of her relationship with the comedian, 28, and “doesn’t want to rush into anything too serious” with him too soon.

“They are definitely smitten with each other,” the insider said.

West, 44, publicly pleaded for a reconciliation with his estranged wife as Kim’s romance with Davidson made headlines.

“SNL made my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV just to get the bar off, and I’ve never seen the papers.”

“We’re not even divorced,” the rapper claimed in November on Revolt’s “Drink Champs.”

“So how do we — [it’s] no joke to me that my kids want their parents to stay together.”

I want to be with their parents — I want to be with them.”

Davidson “is not worried,” a source told Us earlier this month.

