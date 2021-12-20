In the midst of her Pete Davidson romance, Kim Kardashian is ‘Loving’ spending time in ‘Low-Key’ Staten Island: They’re ‘Not Hiding’

During her Pete Davidson romance, Kim Kardashian is ‘Loving’ spending time in ‘Low-Key’ Staten Island: They’re ‘Not Hiding’

As her relationship with Pete Davidson heats up, Kim Kardashian is “loving” spending time on the East Coast, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

On Saturday, December 18, Davidson, 28, and the reality star, 41, were spotted together at a local movie theater in his native New York City borough.

According to the insider, Kardashian has enjoyed getting to know the neighborhood, which is “more low-key than LA.”

Last month, they dined in a private room at Campania’s in Davidson’s hometown, shortly after they were spotted together at a California theme park.

Despite the fact that it wasn’t “the first time she’d been” to Staten Island, her date with the comedian was “the first time she’d been spotted out” there during their romance.

“They were walking as a couple and had a bodyguard and other friends with them.”

People were taken aback when they saw them together,” the source tells Us, noting that Davidson’s blond hair was easy to spot.

“It’s obvious that they’re in love.”

They appear to want to be able to do things that any other couple would do and have fun together.”

The Meet Cute actor was set to appear on Paul Rudd’s episode of Saturday Night Live, but the production announced that due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in NYC, the show would be airing with a smaller cast and crew. At the time, an NBC spokesperson told Us that the taping would not include a live audience, adding, “The show continues to follow government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

While fans were surprised to see less of Davidson in Saturday’s episode, a second source clarifies that he didn’t “forego” any obligations to spend time with Kardashian.

“When Pete learned he wouldn’t be able to make it to the studio, he made other plans.”

“After he was notified, he planned a date with Kim,” the insider claims.

After collaborating on her SNL hosting debut earlier that month, the Guy Code alum and the KKW Beauty founder sparked romance rumors in late October.

When they were spotted, the twosome confirmed their status after weeks of speculation.

