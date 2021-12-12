In the midst of her romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez welcomes a new family member: ‘Introducing Hendrix.’

In the midst of her Ben Affleck romance, Jennifer Lopez welcomes a new family member: ‘Introducing Hendrix.’

Jennifer Lopez welcomed a new addition to her home — a pet — as she prepared for the upcoming holiday season in 2021.

On Saturday, December 11, the 52-year-old singer captioned an Instagram video with the hashtag “Introducing… (hashtag)Hendrix!!!!”

Lopez showed off her ornately decorated living room, complete with a festive Christmas tree, before zooming in on the gray kitten while playing Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Lopez is already a proud pet owner, having given his 13-year-old son Max a puppy in June 2020.

“Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet!” the New York native captioned an Instagram video of her son playing with the energetic pup — she shares Max and his twin sister Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“How about Tyson or Yankee for this cutie? All will be revealed soon!”

Lopez’s growing family follows her rekindled romance with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49, earlier this year.

Following her April split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, the couple, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, began hanging out again.

In May, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other]and are excited to see where the relationship goes.”

“They’re in full-on dating mode and are ecstatic to be together.”

Since then, the couple’s romance has gotten hotter as they’ve backed each other up in their careers, vacationed together, and spent time with each other’s kids.

(For his part, Affleck has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 years old, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he divorced in 2015.)

“I’ve been very fortunate in my life in that I’ve had second chances, and I’m well aware that others don’t get first chances.”

In my professional life, I’ve had a few second chances.

“As a human being, I’ve had second chances,” the Argo director said about their rekindled relationship in WSJ Magazine’s January 2022 issue, which was published earlier this month.

"Life is challenging, and.

