In the midst of her romance with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a skintight gown at dinner with Demi Moore and gal pals.

Her fun outing coincides with the intensification of her romance with Pete Davidson.

Kim, 41, was seen out to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles with friends Demi Moore, 59, Rumer Willis, 33, Kim Jones, 48, and Amber Valletta, 47.

In a tight black midi-length dress, black heel boots, and high leather gloves, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flaunted her figure.

Despite the late hour, Kim wore her hair straight and wore dark sunglasses.

Demi went for a more casual look, wearing denim jeans, a tan jacket, and a white turtleneck, while Rumer wore a tan jacket, white pants, and a white blouse, just like her mother.

Amber, on the other hand, looked great in a black blazer and matching pants.

During the dinner, Kim is likely to have told her friends about her new relationship with Pete, 28.

The pair have become inseparable since they met during the KUWTK star’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Pete’s plans for their first Christmas together were recently revealed to an insider.

According to HollywoodLife, the comedian wants to give Kim a special “experience” in order to make a good first impression.

“As the holidays approach, Pete has been thinking about what to get Kim for Christmas,” the insider revealed.

“His only decision is that he would prefer to make it an experience rather than a material gift.”

The SNL star is said to have enlisted the help of friends and family to come up with a meaningful present for the SKIMS mogul, while avoiding material items.

“He has been asking friends and Kim’s family members for ideas, and he is looking to take her somewhere and create an experience that she will never forget over getting her a purse, jewelry, or a car or something like that,” the source continued.

Pete is said to have put a lot of effort into Kim’s Christmas gift despite only dating for about a month.

“He’s been joking to friends that he hopes to find something for her on Black Friday that she’ll like, which will buy him some time for the actual gift he has in mind,” the insider said.

The couple confirmed their romance earlier this week when they were photographed holding hands in public after celebrating Pete’s birthday in Palm Springs.

Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband, was said to be “upset” about the couple’s…

