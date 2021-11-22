In the midst of her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian stuns in a skintight nude dress on a giant Fendi and SKIMS billboard.

In the midst of her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian stuns in a skintight nude dress on a huge Fendi and SKIMS billboard.

In honor of the limited-edition collaboration, KIM Kardashian flaunted her famous curves on a massive Fendi x SKIMS billboard.

While celebrating Pete Davidson’s birthday in Palm Springs, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed her blossoming relationship with him.

Kim, 41, re-shared a photo of her glamorous billboard for the Fendi x SKIMS collection that was posted by designer Kim Jones.

The reality star was pictured in a skin-tight nude dress from the new line, facing forward with her hands on her hips.

Her cleavage and hourglass figure were highlighted by the low-cut outfit, which she paired with full-glam makeup and straightened dark hair.

With the praying hands emoji, Kim captioned the story, “WOW.”

The news that her relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson is official preceded the mother of four’s billboard debut.

Despite confirming their newfound love on social media, the couple is said to want to keep their love life “private.”

Pete wants to give Kim a special “experience” for their first Christmas together, according to sources told HollywoodLife earlier this week.

“Pete has been thinking about what to get Kim for Christmas as we get dangerously close to the holidays,” an insider told the outlet.

“The only decision he’s made is that he’d prefer it to be an experience rather than a material gift,” they added.

The Suicide Squad star is said to be seeking advice from friends and family for a meaningful gift for the SKIMS founder, avoiding material items.

“He’s been asking friends and Kim’s family for suggestions, and he wants to take her somewhere and give her an experience she’ll never forget instead of buying her a purse, jewelry, or a car,” the source said.

Pete, 28, is planning ahead for the holidays despite the fact that they have only been romantically linked for about a month.

“He’s been joking around with his friends about how he hopes to find something for her on Black Friday that she’ll like, which will buy him some time for the actual gift he’s planning.”

“His main goal is to make it as unique as possible,” the source joked, “because, after all, what do you get the person who has everything?”

After much fan speculation, Kim and Pete confirmed their relationship last week when they were photographed holding hands in public while in Palm Springs to celebrate his birthday.

The new couple had been seen out together several times in recent weeks, including on a trip…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

