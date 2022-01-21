In the midst of her’relaxed’ romance with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian posts a sultry swimsuit photo showing off her curves in a nude one-piece.

In the midst of her’relaxed’ romance with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian posts a sultry swimsuit photo that shows off her curves in a nude one-piece.

In new swimsuit photos, KIM Kardashian appears to be as relaxed as her current relationship.

In a series of Instagram photos showcasing the model both in and out of the pool, the reality star smiled and closed her eyes to soak up the sun.

“Soaking up the sun in my @tiffanyandco Knot Jewelry,” Kim, 42, captioned her photo.

However, all eyes were drawn to her body-hugging nude swimsuit.

Kim appeared to be unconcerned about anything.

That could be due to her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who appears to be less controlling than some of Kim’s previous relationships.

Since dating Pete, the SKIMS founder has opted for a more casual style in her daily outfits.

Fans have noticed the new couple wearing more casual clothing and going on more laid-back dates than they were used to seeing from Kim’s previous relationship with Kanye West.

Pete encourages his girlfriend to “wear whatever she wants” when they’re spending time together, a source told PageSix, because he wants her to feel completely at ease around him.

Another source claimed that this is one of the reasons Kim is “super happy and relaxed” with him because he “doesn’t care about appearances or being cool.”

“Kim feels no pressure to be anything other than herself with Pete,” the source continued.

According to the insider, Kim “admires” the Saturday Night Live comedian’s “grounded” lifestyle, which has helped her “bring out the best” in her, especially in comparison to her ex.

For their more relaxed outings, fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians were used to seeing Kim and her ex-boyfriend dressed alike in matching neutral-colored ensembles, often from his Yeezy line.

Otherwise, the couple was frequently seen out and about together dressed to the nines, with Kim sticking to darker or neutral colors to match Kanye’s style.

Kim was all about bright looks, bandage dresses, and funky accessories before they got together in 2012.

Pete, on the other hand, simply wants her to feel at ease during their outings so that they can be “relaxed” together and she can be “herself.”

Earlier this month, the two went on a casual shopping date at an outlet mall.

One person, however, thinks Pete and Kim are being a little too casual: Kris Jenner, Pete’s mother.

The new couple’s “low-key” lifestyle is reportedly irritating the mother.

According to a source, Kris – who threw Pete a birthday party at her Palm Springs mansion…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.