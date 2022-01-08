In the midst of his divorce from Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck had an “awful” experience filming “Justice League.”

During his divorce from Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck had an “awful” time filming “Justice League.”

It’s a trying period.

Following his brief stint as Batman, Ben Affleck has spoken out about why the filming was such a “bad” experience due to the timing of his breakup from ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me,” the Tender Bar star, 49, said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times on Friday, January 7, about 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and the 2017 sequel.

“It was a bad experience because of a confluence of factors: my personal life, my divorce, being away too much, competing agendas, and then [director]Zack [Snyder’s personal tragedy [his daughter committed suicide in 2017]and the reshooting.”

It was the most dreadful experience I’ve ever had.

It had been a nightmare.”

Following Snyder’s departure from the project, Joss Whedon took over as director.

The reshoots for the Avengers director were allegedly tense.

According to a Hollywood Reporter report from April 2021, Whedon, now 57, allegedly told Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, to “shut up and say the lines,” threatening to “make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

(Whedon has remained silent on the matter.)

Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the Justice League film, accused Whedon of abusing his power in June 2020, writing on Twitter, “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

“It was everything about this that I disliked,” he continued.

That’s when I decided, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ It’s not even about how bad Justice League was.

Because anything could have happened.”

During the interview with the California newspaper, the Massachusetts native discussed his shifting priorities after dropping out of directing the upcoming The Batman. (Matt Reeves would later replace Affleck as director, with Rob Pattinson playing the Caped Crusader.)

“When I first saw it, I thought to myself, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this.’

Affleck recalled, “The person who does this should love it.”

“You’re supposed to want these things all the time, and.”

