In the midst of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West buys a $4.5 million house across the street.

In the midst of his divorce, Kanye West buys a $4.5 million house across the street from Kim Kardashian.

Keeping in close proximity.

Despite the fact that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are no longer together, they remain close.

The rapper, 44, bought a house in Hidden Hills, California, directly across the street from his estranged wife, 41.

The Grammy winner paid (dollar)4.5 million for the home earlier this month, which was (dollar)421,000 more than the asking price.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paid her ex (dollar)23 million in October for his share of the Hidden Hills house they bought in 2014.

The (dollar)23 million price included (dollar)20 million for the house and (dollar)3 million for the contents, which included art and furniture.

She and West agreed to seek joint legal custody of their four children after the Skims founder filed for divorce in February. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are their four children.

Despite the fact that the Kimye duo is no longer romantically involved, they plan to coparent their children while they work out the details of their divorce.

An insider told Us Weekly earlier this month, “[Kim] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives.”

“All holidays and family gatherings will be attended by [him].”

The “Stronger” singer has hinted that he wants to rekindle his relationship with Kardashian, claiming in November that he never received divorce papers from the KKW Beauty mogul.

“My kids want their parents to stay together,” he said on the podcast “Drink Champs.”

“I want to be with their parents — I want to be with us.”

For her part, the author of Selfish has moved on from Pete Davidson.

The two first became linked in October, shortly after the reality star made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Kardashian’s legal team stated in court documents filed earlier this month that her marriage to West was “irremediably broken down,” and that she wanted to be declared legally single while she and the Yeezy designer finished dividing their assets.

“Irreconcilable differences existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, causing our marriage to irreversibly fall apart.”

“At this time, no counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value,” the paperwork stated.

“If [West] is not prejudiced, there will be no prejudice.”

