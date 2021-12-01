In the midst of his Jennifer Lopez romance, Ben Affleck says he wants to be a “good husband” ostensibly.

In the midst of his Jennifer Lopez romance, Ben Affleck says he wants to “ostensibly” be a “good husband.”

Ben Affleck has spoken out about his aspirations for the future.

In the midst of his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, the 49-year-old actor covers the December-January issue of WSJ Magazine, revealing the kind of man he wants to be in work and life.

While Affleck claims that “fear drove” him to have a strong work ethic for years, that feeling has faded in recent years as he’s focused on himself and his children.

Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife, is the mother of Violet (16), Seraphina (12), and Samuel (9).

“I’ve only been able to stop being so terrified in the last four years because I’ve realized I won’t die without work,” he explains.

“Being a good father is the most important thing.”

Being a good man is the second most important thing.

Also, he’s a nice guy.

Also, ostensibly, a good husband.

“I’m hoping.”

Affleck and Lopez started dating in the early 2000s and rekindled their relationship earlier this year.

According to Affleck, the story of their rekindled romance is “definitely beautiful to me.”

He said of his second relationship with the 52-year-old singer, “One of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”

“My life now reflects not just the person I want to be, but the person I truly believe I am — someone who tries very hard and is very concerned with being honest, authentic, and accountable.”

“Without getting into gossipy detail,” Affleck continues, “it’s hard to say who benefits more.”

“I could just say that I’m very happy to be in such good health.”

It’s also a compelling narrative.

It’s a fantastic story.

And who knows, maybe I’ll tell you one day.

I’m going to put everything down on paper.

Then I’m going to set it on fire.”

Affleck, on the other hand, tells the publication that he has no plans to talk about his relationship with Lopez in public.

“You can speculate about it,” he says, “but one of the more difficult lessons I’ve learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world.”

“There are some things that are personal and intimate, but also have a monetary value.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

In the midst of his Jennifer Lopez romance, Ben Affleck says he wants to ‘ostensibly’ be a ‘good husband.’

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Ben Affleck Says He Wants to ‘Ostensibly’ Be a ‘Good Husband’ Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance