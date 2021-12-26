In the midst of his Kim Kardashian romance, fans believe Pete Davidson’s mother was invited to the Kardashians’ Christmas party.

Pete Davidson is officially keeping up with the Kardashians, it’s safe to say.

On Friday, December 24, Kim Kardashian’s comedian boyfriend’s mother was said to have attended the family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

While the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was not seen at the event, observant fans speculated that his mother, Amy Davidson, may have made the guest list.

On Friday, the 41-year-old Skims mogul’s sister Khloé Kardashian shared an Instagram gallery of her silver party dress, and several fans thought they saw Amy, 52, in one of the photos.

Users began bombarding the 37-year-old Revenge Body host’s comments with questions about the merry party’s special guests.

“IS AMY DAVIDSON (PETE’S MOM) WITH THE KARJENNER’S ON XMAS EVE!?” a fan speculated on Instagram, with several other fans agreeing.

While the reality stars have not revealed the final guest list for their party, other social media users speculated that the woman in question was either wedding planner Mindy Weiss or the Kardashians’ cousin Cici Bussey.

The KKW Beauty CEO has been linked to Davidson since late October, the same month she hosted Saturday Night Live. Her romance with Davidson came 10 months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

In the wake of the 44-year-old rapper’s public pleas for Kardashian’s return in recent months, the reality star filed a petition on December 10 to be declared legally single.

“Kim respects Kanye and knows he is a good person.”

“She was taken aback by his comments about wanting to get back together,” a source told Us earlier this month, adding that Davidson “isn’t concerned about Kanye trying to get back with Kim” because “he’s very laid-back and understanding.”

“Pete’s mother thinks Kim is very sweet,” the source continued.

Kim and Pete are still having a good time, but things are about to get a lot hotter.”

Kardashian was spotted in Davidson’s hometown of Staten Island for a movie date on Saturday, December 18, prior to the Christmas Eve bash.

Another source later told Us that she’s “enjoying” spending time in his neck of the woods because it’s “less flashy than LA.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Fans Think Pete Davidson’s Mom Was Invited to the Kardashians’ Christmas Party Amid His Kim K. Romance