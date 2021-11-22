In the midst of his relationship problems, Dean McDermott is missing from Tori Spelling’s holiday card.

Tori Spelling unveiled her family’s holiday card, but her husband Dean McDermott was noticeably absent, despite months of split rumors.

“It’s that time of year once more.

And it’s a winter wonderland at my house,” the 48-year-old actress captioned a photo of her Simply to Impress Christmas card for an ad campaign on Instagram on Monday, November 22.

The actress posed with her five children, Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4, while holding a chicken.

The Slasher actor, 55, was absent from the photo, which Spelling signed, “With Love, from our farm to your home!”

“This is a card our friends and family will open and putting on display!” Spelling concluded, thanking the printing company for “once again bringing our happy family to life on my favorite holiday card yet!”

Fans were quick to notice McDermott’s absence from the card, with one writing, “Where’s the hubby?” and another, “So she def split from Dean! Wow!”

The BH90210 alum debuted her holiday photo five months after she and McDermott sparked breakup rumors after they were both seen without their wedding bands on separate occasions.

After her husband returned home from filming a project overseas in June, Spelling made headlines when she revealed that they were sleeping in separate beds.

In September, while speaking on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast about the couple’s wedding ring mishap, McDermott slammed divorce rumors.

“I lost my utility ring, and then somebody saw it and said, ‘He doesn’t have his ring,'” the Open Range star recalled, claiming that Spelling forgot to put hers back on after washing her hands and was caught without it.

“Now that everyone is giggling, I’m like, ‘Forget it; I’m not going to replace it.’

‘Just let them ponder it.’

The following month, the sTORI Telling author reignited the split rumors when she was seen outside an attorney’s office with documents bearing the words “assets,” “support,” and “custody.”

The couple is “always on the verge of divorce,” according to a source who told Us at the time, adding that Spelling “ends up staying for the.”

