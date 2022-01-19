In the midst of his Renee Zellweger romance, Ant Anstead is ‘absolutely not’ thinking about marriage: ‘What’s the rush?’

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are in love, but they haven’t considered getting married yet.

“Oh, no,” the 42-year-old UK native said exclusively to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18, when asked if he’s ready to take the next step.

“I mean, what’s the rush?” says the narrator.

Anstead admitted that he hasn’t considered having more children in the future.

He has three children: Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Anstead, and Hudson, 2, with Christina Haack.

Following their September 2020 split, Us reported in July 2021 that the Wheeler Dealers host and the HGTV star, 38, had finalized their divorce.

The host of Celebrity IOU: Joyride and the Christina on the Coast actress called it quits less than two years after marrying, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

While Haack moved on with her fiancé Joshua Hall, Ant began dating the 52-year-old Judy actress in June 2021, and the two attended their first event as a couple two months later.

“They each feel like they’ve finally met their soulmate,” a source told Us exclusively in August 2021, adding that the couple’s relationship was “headed in the right direction.”

Even his children, according to the author of Cops and Robbers, have noticed how happy Zellweger makes him.

“Your children are the only ones who truly know you.

They are, after all, my children.

He told Us on Tuesday that they’re “part of my DNA.”

“With your kids, you can’t pretend.”

The host of For the Love of Cars referred to his eldest children as his “best friends,” telling Us that there was “no topic” with which he felt uncomfortable discussing with them.

Despite his hectic schedule and the fact that Amelie and Archie live on the other side of the world, Ant is proud of his ability to be a “present parent” to his children.

He explained, “I like being invested in my children,” and that he tries to “lean into the positive side” of coparenting with his ex-wives.

Though a wedding is unlikely in the near future, Ant and Zellweger’s relationship has definitely heated up.

The Chicago actress listed her Los Angeles home in October 2021, according to Us.

