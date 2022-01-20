Pete Davidson refers to himself as a “Diamond in the Trash” in the middle of his romance with Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson refers to himself as a “Diamond in the Trash” during his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

He’s well aware of his own enticement.

Pete Davidson made a joke about his popularity with women during a recent comedy show, and he has a theory as to why.

“My friends say there’s an interest in me,” the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star said during his stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Tuesday, January 18.

“I was trying to come up with a way to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”

The actor went on to compare himself to a 7-Eleven discount DVD bin, citing films like Predator 2, Shrek Forever After, and Tropic Thunder as examples of what ends up there.

The New York City native joked that Tropic Thunder is a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash,” and that he himself fits that description.

“I’m Tropic Thunder, and I’m the jungle’s king.”

“I’m the diamond in the garbage,” he joked.

“It’s a steal.”

At the event, which included a night of stand-up comedy in honor of comedian O’Neal, who died in 2011 at the age of 41, Davidson made his first stand-up appearance in three years.

The Meet Cute star also made light of his New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus, claiming that a producer advised him to get a spray tan so he wouldn’t look “so bad on camera” during the show.

When the Guy Code alum was photographed with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, at a theme park in October 2021, the two were first linked to Kim Kardashian.

Less than three weeks later, they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, confirming their relationship.

The couple took a sun-drenched Caribbean vacation to the Bahamas earlier this month.

“Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’ll both be working a lot in the coming months,” a source close to the couple exclusively told Us Weekly about their trip.

“This will be the last chance they have to spend a lot of quality time together for the next few months.”

