In the midst of his wife drama, Kody Brown’s daughter calls his priorities “screwed up.”

‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s Daughter Calls His Priorities “Screwed Up” in the Wake of Wife Drama

Ysabel Brown, Kody Brown’s daughter, believes her father’s priorities are “a little screwed up” when it comes to supporting her during her major spinal surgery.

Christine Brown, the Sister Wives patriarch’s 18-year-old daughter, has had numerous treatments for her scoliosis over the years, but the TLC star refused to fly with her to New Jersey last season to support her pre- and post-surgery due to COVID fears.

“I think his priorities are a little screwed up,” Ysabel said on Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, crying as she told the camera. “I don’t want to disrespect” her father, she continued, “because he is my father and I understand, I do understand why he’s doing it.”

It’s just incredibly frustrating and difficult.”

Kody also admitted to acting hypocritically when it came to COVID protocols as they applied to his four wives – Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn – and their respective families, but he stood firm in his decision not to travel to New Jersey.

“I’m not going to Ysabel’s surgery with Christine and Ysabel.”

I won’t be attending the surgery.

“I think it’s very risky,” the reality star admitted.

“I also feel like a complete hypocrite if I don’t follow the rules that I’m pleading, literally pleading with everyone to follow.”

Christine announced in November that she had ended her 25-year relationship with Kody.

In March 1994, the two married spiritually and have four children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, and Truely, 11.

“Kody and I have grown apart after more than 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram at the time.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.”

As we navigate through this stage in our family, we ask for your patience and kindness at this time.”

On his own page, Kody addressed the split.

“Christine’s decision to leave is heartbreaking.

He wrote in his own statement, “We spent many years together, and I have a great deal of respect and admiration for her.”

“Even though our paths diverge, we will always be committed parents.”

