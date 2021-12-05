In the midst of Josh Duggar’s trial, Amy Duggar King’s Instagram is flooded with Duggar family drama.

In the midst of Josh Duggar’s trial, Amy Duggar King’s Instagram is exploding with Duggar family drama.

Followers of the Duggar family have long suspected that the family is split over Josh Duggar’s legal issues.

Most people assumed that there was some sort of family drama going on beneath the surface.

The family drama, on the other hand, was not expected to spill over onto social media, according to fans.

Amy Duggar King went toe-to-toe with Jana Duggar’s best friend, Laura DeMasie, on Instagram in an interesting turn of events.

The brief exchange appears to demonstrate, once and for all, that the family’s social circle is divided.

For years, Amy Dugger King has had an opinion on her family.

She seems to be feeling a little more confident now that Josh Duggar’s trial has begun.

King has spoken out about the trial on Instagram and Twitter, and she hasn’t held back her emotions.

In a situation like this, you also don’t smile while leaving with your thumbs up.

Where has all the respect gone?

King acknowledged the difficulty of the criminal justice system as a family member in a series of tweets.

She’s also gone out of her way to let her fans know that she wants justice served and that the entire family is responsible for their actions.

In November of that year,

King took to Twitter on the 30th, the day Josh Duggar’s trial began, to share a bible verse about vengeance.

She returned to the platform a few days later to drag her cousin Justin Duggar, 19, from the courtroom after he smiled and gave the cameras a thumbs-up as he left.

She isn’t afraid to confront family members and friends who are dismissive of her desire to speak out.

King’s willingness to talk about the goings-on inside her famous family sparked an Instagram feud.

While King may feel comfortable speaking out against her cousin, her family and social circle do not.

At the very least, they’re keeping an eye on what she posts.

On the 12th of December,

3, On Instagram, King talked about her family and happily answered questions.

When one of King’s followers called him “passive-aggressive,” things got interesting.

God bless the Holt family for speaking the truth today!

Jana Duggar’s best friend, Laura DeMasie, simply stated, “Amen,” in response to the comment criticizing Amy.

King reacted to DeMasie by addressing her and informing her…

Also you don’t smile with your thumbs up leaving in a situation like this. Where is the respect? — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) December 3, 2021