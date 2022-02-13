In the midst of Kanye West’s drama, Kim Kardashian shares an adorable throwback photo of herself and jokes, “I still make this face.”

In the midst of the Kanye West drama, Kim Kardashian shares an adorable throwback photo of herself and jokes, “I still make this face.”

KIM Kardashian took a break from the drama surrounding her ex-husband Kanye West to share a sweet throwback photo from her childhood.

Kim, 41, has been at odds with her ex-husband, Pete Davidson, 28, over their four children.

The reality star took a step back in time by sharing a sweet solo photo from her childhood.

Kim was seen lacing up her bright pink ice skates and wearing white leggings and a matching white shirt, both of which featured colorful sea creatures.

She tied a thick white scrunchie around half of her long dark hair in a ponytail on the top of her head.

She parted her lips and gave the camera a less-than-enthusiastic look.

Kim posted the photo to Instagram with the caption “I still make this face lol,” mocking her unamused expression.

In light of the ongoing feud between the model and her ex-husband, Kanye West, 44, the model’s lighthearted post was welcome.

Despite the fact that Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, he has continued to vent his frustrations with her and her new beau Pete Davidson on social media.

In recent months, the Donda rapper has slammed his ex-girlfriend on social media, accusing her of “kidnapping” their daughter Chicago and believing he was stealing and doing drugs.

His outburst was sparked by his displeasure with Kim for allowing their oldest child, North, to use TikTok to post videos.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote in response to Kanye’s claims.

“As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing everything I can to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she chooses with adult supervision because it brings her so much joy.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children,” she continued, “and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is only adding to our pain.”

“I’ve wanted a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship from the beginning because it’s what’s best for our kids.”

And it grieves me that Kanye keeps making it impossible at every turn.”

“I wish to handle all matters concerning our children privately,” the star concluded, “and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he’s had in the last year to resolve any issues…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.