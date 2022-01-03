In the midst of Kim Kardashian West’s divorce, Kanye West was seen on a date with Julia Fox. Here are four quick facts about her.

On January, Kanye West was seen with Julia Fox at a dinner date.

But who is the woman who has caught West’s attention? Here are four quick facts about West’s latest love interest, including why she may look familiar to some fans.

Following his split from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West was seen having dinner with Julia Fox of “Uncut Gems.”

Kanye West’s new romantic interest, like him, is in the entertainment industry.

Instead of being a musician, Fox is a well-known actor who recently starred in Adam Sandler’s comedy-crime drama Uncut Gems.

Fox was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards, as well as nominations from the Chicago, Toronto, Columbus, and Georgia Film Critics Associations for her work in Uncut Gems.

Fox married Peter Artemiev, a private pilot from Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, in 2018.

Fox also revealed the birth of her son in February 2021.

Despite rumors that Fox and her husband split up over the years, she is still legally married to the pilot.

Fans have speculated about Fox’s relationship with Artemiev after her date with Kanye West.

According to Page Six, shortly before Christmas 2021, the actress slammed her husband on social media.

Fox accused Artemiev of being a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad” in a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories.

“I can’t even do it anymore,” she added.

I just don’t want my son to be messed up because he thinks his father was absent or that he enjoyed drinking and partying more than he did.”

“I was saddened to learn of Julia Fox’s utterly false statements made on social media by my co-parent, who is clearly struggling,” Artemiev said in a statement to Page Six in response to Fox’s claims.

I won’t say anything else because I respect her privacy and want to keep our child safe.”

Fox revealed some of her previous jobs in a December 2019 interview with The HollywoodReporter.

“I worked in the hosiery department at a shoe store on 86th Street called Orva because nobody went there,” she explained.

That’s where they put me because I couldn’t do anything else.

Then I went to work in an ice…

