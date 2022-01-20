In the midst of ongoing ‘unease,’ Todd Chrisley wishes estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley ‘nothing but the best.’

Keeping a positive outlook.

Todd Chrisley opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his daughter Lindsie Chrisley.

“Lindsay is our daughter, and we love her, and we wish her nothing but the best,” Todd, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his Nutrisystem partnership on Tuesday, January 18.

“It’s no secret that there has been a lot of unease that has occurred — but we’ve chosen to keep that private.”

When Chrisley Knows Best first aired in 2014, viewers were introduced to Todd’s family.

Despite the patriarch’s displeasure when his eldest daughter, 32, eloped with Will Campbell, the twosome were able to repair their relationship on USA Network’s hit series.

Todd and Lindsie, on the other hand, made headlines in 2019 after the businessman accused his daughter of having extramarital affairs with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray from The Bachelorette.

He also claimed that Lindsie gave an investigator information about his finances.

Lindsie claimed in a police report that Todd and her stepbrother Chase Chrisley tried to blackmail her with an alleged sex tape with Hayes, 33, “to lie about an incident,” but Hayes later clarified that he “did not make a sex tape” with Lindsie.

After Lindsie announced her breakup from Campbell, 31, early last year, Todd made a public attempt to reconcile with his daughter.

In July 2021, the former reality star wrote on Instagram, “While one door closes, another opens.”

“Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage after nine years of marriage with the deepest sadness.”

We have the utmost respect and love for one another, and we are incredibly grateful for the time we have spent together.

We will continue to be friends and dedicated parents to our son, whom we both adore.”

The entrepreneur expressed his support for his daughter on social media at the time, writing, “I’m here.

I’m in love with you.

Whatever is going on in your life right now, I’m seeing it, and I’m working it all out for the best, for you, my child.

Nothing you can do or have done will ever make me love you any less.

I will defend you against anything and anyone who tries to harm you.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Todd Chrisley Wishes Estranged Daughter Lindsie Chrisley ‘Nothing But the Best’ Amid Ongoing ‘Uneasiness’