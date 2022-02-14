In the midst of pregnancy rumors, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker take her son Reign, 7, out to dinner.

In new photos released on Sunday, KOURTNEY Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen eating edamame bowls instead of watching the Super Bowl.

Fans speculated that the stomach-covering star was pregnant with her fiancé’s child as they joined the couple at a Japanese restaurant.

Kourtney, 42, was spotted at a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday with her fiancé Travis, 46, son Reign, seven, and a friend as Super Bowl LVI was held in the same city.

At the casual location, the group appeared to be eating edamame beans.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her hair down and paired red pants with a red lip with a baggy maroon bomber jacket over a hoodie.

She was engrossed in her phone and looking over at her musician beau, who was also engrossed in his phone and wearing a white tee.

The low-key evening out, which included the youngest of Kourtney’s three children with ex Scott Disick, followed a sweet Valentine’s photoshoot with Reign at home, in which the youngster wore a tuxedo.

It also came as fans speculated that the stomach-hiding actress was expecting a baby.

Kourtney has been hiding her tummy by wearing baggy clothes and snacking on strange foods, while ignoring Kar-dash rumors.

Kourtney’s tummy was covered in bikini photos taken last week.

The mother of three was spotted on a dinner date with her fiancé a week prior, covering her tummy once more.

The singer also recently shared a photo of herself wearing an oversized Blink-182 tee that covered her stomach, fueling speculation that she was expecting her fourth child and first with Travis.

She continued to eat strange snacks as well.

Before devouring a massive birthday cake for a friend, the mother of four selected heart-shaped vegan waffles to eat.

The white icing and cream on top of the birthday cake were topped with rainbow sprinkles.

For an “in-person meeting” for her Poosh lifestyle brand, Kourtney also indulged in a plate of apple slices, grapes, and raspberries.

Fans assumed Kourtney tried to hide her stomach in the most recent Hulu trailer for The Kardashians.

In the preview, the TV personality wore a revealing Givenchy bustier dress worth $1,600.

As the bustier exposed her boobs, she appeared to be squeezing her stomach.

A TikTok user noticed her sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she received back in January.

The E! star captured the purse in front of her fireplace while also holding on to it.

She’d been…

