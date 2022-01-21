In the midst of romance rumors, Justin Long praises Kate Bosworth’s “incredible” new film.

In the midst of romance rumors, Justin Long traveled to Utah for the Sundance premiere of Kate Bosworth’s “incredible” new film, only to discover that the festival is now held entirely online.

Justin Long has proven that he is willing to go the extra mile for Kate Bosworth.

On January 14th,

The New Girl actor, 20, shared on Instagram that he bravely drove all the way to “freezing cold” Park City, UT, for the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his new film Bring on the Dancing Horses.

Long quickly realized, however, that it was unusually quiet for a film premiere outside the Egyptian Theatre.

“Where are all the people?” he inquired, drawing the attention of two passers-by.

“Excuse me, but do you know where everyone is? It’s the premiere tonight,” says the narrator.

The actor appeared defeated when told that the festival would be streamed online this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “…so I could’ve watched it from home?” he asked slowly.

Long, despite his obvious disappointment, encouraged the two to “check out [the film]at home, I guess,” and thanked them for their assistance.

“It was a nice drive, I guess,” he said, looking on the bright side of his misadventure.

“It’s still beautiful.”

“So excited to watch @katebosworth in the INCREDIBLE-looking western (hashtag)BringOnTheDancingHorses Which you can APPARENTLY watch at HOME,” he wrote, referring to the film, which was directed by Bosworth’s ex-husband Michael Polish.

Long’s trip to support Bosworth and her upcoming film comes amid rumors that the two are dating.

Long casually revealed in December on his Life is Short With Justin Long podcast that he had a girlfriend who liked pineapple on pizza.

Fans have been speculating about him and Bosworth since they filmed a movie together in Arkansas last year, despite the fact that he did not name names.

“THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light andamp; full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments,” Bosworth wrote in a thoughtful Instagram post in May 2021, describing Long as “a truly spectacular fun funny kind rare thoughtful totally. f-kn. rad human being.”

How much do I adore you, gnome?”

“That’s ALL you wrote about me?? Well…,” Long responded.

Your restraint is something I admire.”

“I joke because this is…,” he continued.

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Justin Long Gushes Over Kate Bosworth’s “Incredible” New Movie Amid Romance Rumors