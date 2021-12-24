In the midst of the ‘Black Panther 2’ set drama, Chadwick Boseman claims his brother would like T’Challa to be recast.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ARTICLE

T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, was not recast after his tragic death from colon cancer in 2020.

For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, also known as Black Panther 2, Marvel chose not to replace Boseman.

Instead, his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) is said to be the focus of the story.

T’Challa, on the other hand, should live on in the Black Panther franchise, according to Boseman’s brother Derrick.

Especially in light of the recent drama involving Wright on the set of the sequel.

Boseman died just weeks before he was supposed to start working on Black Panther 2’s pre-production.

He kept almost everyone in the dark about his four-year cancer battle, while Marvel had big plans for Boseman and the sequel.

All of that, of course, changed with the actor’s untimely death.

According to star Lupita Nyong’o, director and writer Ryan Coogler “reshaped” the script to honor Boseman.

“We have a leader in Ryan,” Nyong’o told Yahoo, “who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well.”

“And his idea, and the way he’s reshaped the second film, is so respectful of the loss we’ve all felt as a cast and as a world.”

As a result, it feels spiritually and emotionally right to do so.”

T’Challa may be killed off in the sequel, according to the implication.

Kevin Feige and the studio, according to Boseman’s brother, should reconsider that strategy.

In the wake of Boseman’s death, many fans argued that the character should be retired from the MCU because he was so closely associated with the late actor.

However, RecastTChalla has become a popular trend more than a year after his death.

Particularly in light of the rumored drama involving Letitia Wright.

Before his death, Chadwick never shared his wishes for the T’Challa character, according to Derrick Boseman.

He is confident, however, that his brother would agree that the character should continue in the MCU.

According to TMZ, Derrick Boseman believes that the King of Wakanda should be played by a different actor in future Black Panther films.

Despite the fact that the role made his brother famous and legendary, Derrick claims Chadwick believed T’Challa was bigger than him.

Derrick pointed out that Chadwick’s power and influence should not be overlooked just because he died.

The reason for this is that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a black king has a huge…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.