In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, Hilary Duff and other celebrities are giving their children face masks.

From Milla Jovovich to Jana Kramer, celebrity parents have been giving their children masks while hanging outside during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The girls and I love [our masks]so much,” the 44-year-old Resident Evil star captioned an Instagram photo with daughters Ever, 12, and Dashiel, 5, in June 2020.

“It’s wonderful to slowly return to normalcy, and wearing our masks is a big part of that.”

The actress, who is also the mother of five-month-old Osian, flashed a peace sign in the social media post.

Behind their colorful face coverings, she and her two eldest children smiled.

From her Mother’s Day celebration to Dashiel’s 5th birthday party, Jovovich has been documenting her time at home while in quarantine.

In April, the model said on Instagram, “Thank you to my friends @marcrg4u and Cyndy @ballooncelebrations.”

“I appreciate you wearing masks and gloves while making Dash’s cake and balloons so she could be protected while still having such a beautiful, festive birthday experience! You guys are the best and always come through for us!”

While visiting her grandparents in June, Kramer, 36, her husband, Mike Caussin, and their two children took precautions.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” the singer captioned a family photo with Jolie, 4, and Jace, 19 months.

“You can cover your mouth, but not your personality! I’ll be taking notes from my daughter Jolie, who has perfected her (hashtag)smize and believes she’s a ninja.”

Kramer told Us Weekly in April that trying to explain the COVID-19 outbreak to her eldest was “heartbreaking.”

“She saw her friend and wanted to hug her, and I was like, ‘No!’ And she was crying,” the Michigan native recalled at the time.

“It broke my heart, and we had to leave because she wouldn’t let us stay apart long enough.”

From Hilary Duff’s 8-year-old son, Luca, to Porsha Williams’ 15-month-old daughter, Pilar, see more celebrity kids wearing face coverings as you scroll down.

