In the midst of the family farm drama, Little People star Jeremy Roloff gives an update on the remodel of his (dollar)750k Oregon cabin.

JEREMY Roloff gave an update on the massive remodel of the $750K Oregon cabin he and his wife Audrey Roloff bought.

The couple purchased the cabin in 2021 and have been working on it ever since, bringing fans along for the ride.

The Little People, Big World star revealed he’d been busy working on the cabin while walking and talking to the camera.

“Big progress being made this week at the Sunriver cabin,” he told fans.

“We’re getting electrical installed, so there will be new light switches with dimmers, all new lights, new plugs, and other things.”

“The subfloor and hardwood will be installed, which is super exciting,” the TLC star continued.

I’m thinking about flying down and watching it unfold.”

He then changed gears, revealing the progress he’d made on projects in the full-time residence he and his family share.

“Here, the plumber is about to show up and remove that big old pipe that I was talking about a week or two ago, and then dry wall is coming in the next couple of days,” Jeremy explained.

“And then I start tiling,” he added.

So, we’re almost there.

We’re getting ready to leave.”

Jeremy recently showed fans some of the work he’s been doing in the cabin, enlisting the help of others as needed.

The father of three shared a photo of what appeared to be a ripped-up entryway.

Then he shared a photo of a large room with high ceilings and a large window.

Renovations were nearing completion, according to Jeremy’s post.

“We’re getting there,” he wrote.

“This section and a bathroom to go,” she writes, pointing to a renovation project that has yet to be completed.

Jeremy also posted a video of his vintage Landcruiser, revealing that he was working on it in between home renovations.

He’s been putting in long hours to finish his home projects, and he’s received some flak for working late recently.

Jeremy was chastised for working late on renovations.

Audrey shared a photo of her husband working on an unfinished section of their home with her fans.

She shared it on her Instagram Stories, along with a video of their conversation.

She previously stated that she and Jeremy were working on renovating their bathroom and bedroom.

It began to circulate on Reddit, where critics chastised Jeremy for potentially disrupting his children’s sleeping patterns.

“It’s clear she’s annoyed he’s working this late,” one Redditor wrote.

It’s clear that the kids’ bedtimes are important to her.”

“So…,” they added.

