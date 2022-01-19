In the midst of the Kanye West drama, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson have grown closer: their relationship is’so easy.’

In the midst of Kanye West’s drama, Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson have grown closer: their relationship is’so easy.’

Kim Kardashian is “very happy” with Pete Davidson as she deals with her latest drama with estranged husband Kanye West, according to a source who speaks exclusively to Us Weekly in the new issue.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum “laughs and feels comfortable during this rough time” thanks to the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star, according to the insider, who adds that the 44-year-old rapper’s ups and downs with Kardashian don’t bother Davidson.

“It hasn’t had any effect on their relationship,” the source says.

“This drama is actually bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes everything so simple.”

In February 2021, the Selfish author and West divorced after nearly seven years of marriage.

The KKW Beauty founder was linked to Davidson eight months after filing for divorce.

Kardashian’s relationship with her estranged husband has become tense since confirming her romance with the New York native in November 2021.

West made fun of Davidson in a leaked verse from a new song called “My Life Was Never Easy” earlier this month, and he raised even more eyebrows when he claimed he wasn’t invited to his and Kardashian’s daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party.

The Yeezy designer claimed the location of the celebration was kept a secret from him during an Instagram Live on Saturday, January 15.

North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2 are also shared by the “Jesus Walks” rapper and the Skims founder.

He eventually showed up at the party, claiming Travis Scott had sent him the address and that Kylie Jenner had let him in after he was stopped by security.

(Scott and Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, was honored at the doll-themed event.)

“Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true, and as soon as he asked to come, he was given the location,” a source exclusively told Us.

Kardashian and West “always [had]two parties planned” for their youngest daughter’s big day, according to the source, which was the musician’s idea.

“Kanye has been causing a lot of drama with the family lately [and]they’re not happy with what’s happened over the last few days,” a separate source told Us exclusively on Monday.

