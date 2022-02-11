In the midst of the Kanye West drama, Pete Davidson is showing his support for Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson is doing everything in his power to help Kim Kardashian.

While the SKIMS founder, 41, is dealing with her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West, the Saturday Night Live cast member is considering moving closer to her.

While Pete is currently based in New York, a source tells ET that the comedian “has been toying with the idea of getting a place in LA.”

“He has a lot of friends and work in LA, and despite the fact that New York is his home, he enjoys the bicoastal vibe.”

According to the source, he is interested in anything that allows him to spend more time with Kim.

“Right now, they’re enjoying the pace.”

Kim is extremely busy with her large family, her businesses, and her ongoing divorce from Kanye.”

In February 2021, Kim requested a divorce from Kanye.

The rapper has been outspoken about his desire to reunite with his estranged wife, and in his song “Eazy,” he even mocked Pete.

“Kanye West’s lyrics and interviews about him amuse and entertain Pete.

“He is super chill about the situation and doesn’t take it personally,” a source tells ET, “but he despises the fact that Kim has to deal with the drama.”

“Pete is certainly helping her through this and has been supportive and reminding her not to focus on it too much,” the source continues.

For the first time in public, Pete referred to the 41-year-old reality star as his “girlfriend” this week.

“I’m not on Instagram, Twitter, or any of the other social media platforms.”

“I spend the majority of my day getting into cars and showing up to a set,” Davidson told PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

“Or, if I’m not working, I just hang out with my friends or spend time with my girlfriend inside.”

“As a result, I’m not very active.”

During an interview with NBCLX, he also revealed that he was relocating from Staten Island to Brooklyn.

In her cover story for the March issue of Vogue, Kim also discussed the end of her marriage and how she’s putting herself first.

“I used to do things to make other people happy, but in the last two years, I’ve decided to make myself happy.”

And it feels great.

Even if it was created.

