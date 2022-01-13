In the midst of the paternity drama, Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex, slams “Corny” Tristan Thompson.

In the wake of Tristan Thompson confirming he fathered a third child, Lamar Odom has sent Khloe Kardashian a message of support.

Check out what the NBA star had to say about his ex-girlfriend.

Tristan Thompson’s latest drama has Lamar Odom fuming.

Lamar praised his ex-wife for her tenacity just a week after Tristan confirmed he fathered a third child—with a woman who isn’t Khloe Kardashian.

“It’s too bad,” he told TMZ, “but she’ll be fine.” Asked what he would do if he ran into her, he said, “First, I would give her a hug, I haven’t seen her in a long time,” adding that he would advise True’s mother to “be strong for her daughter.”

“Dude is corny for that,” he says in general about Tristan and his wrongdoings.

Tristan took to social media in early January to confirm his paternity results and apologize to Khloe for causing her “heartache and humiliation” during an ongoing paternity suit filed by Maralee Nichols.

“You don’t deserve how I’ve treated you over the years,” Tristan wrote in his January letter.

“It’s clear that my actions do not reflect my feelings about you.”

Tristan previously stated in court documents that he and Maralee had sex on his birthday, March 20, 2021, during what he referred to as a “hook up.” Khloe and Tristan split last spring after reconciling in Fall 2020.

This isn’t the first time Lamar has expressed public support for his ex in the aftermath of the scandal.

Just hours after Tristan’s statement, Lamar commented on a Facebook post wishing Khloe “nothing but the best,” adding that she is a “good person who deserves the world.” And don’t forget, he and Tristan publicly feuded in the comment section of Khloe’s Instagram last July.

Tristan and Lamar both commented with emojis of appreciation after Tristan posted a steamy bikini photo, which Tristan didn’t seem to appreciate.

“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time,” Tristan wrote, ostensibly in reference to Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in 2015.

Play if you want, different outcomes,” a source previously told E! News about Khloe’s reaction to the exchange.

