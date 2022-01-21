In the midst of the paternity saga, Tristan Thompson sends a message about facing “demons.”

In the midst of the paternity drama, Tristan Thompson sends a message about dealing with “demons.”

Taking a stand in front of the music.

On Friday, January 11, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram.

21 with a message that may reveal how he’s feeling in the aftermath of his paternity scandal.

The 30-year-old NBA player wrote in an Instagram Story today, “Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness.”

“Hide from your demons, or they’ll suffocate your potential.”

Face them, and they could become your most valuable asset.”

The story is cryptic, but given Tristan’s lack of social media activity since confirming he fathered a third child with someone other than Khloe Kardashian, one can assume he’s still reeling from the drama.

Tristan made the announcement in January.

3, publicly admitting that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, a woman who is suing him for pregnancy and child-related expenses based on the results of a paternity test.

With the confirmation came a public apology to Khloe, with whom he shares True Thompson, his 3-year-old daughter.

Tristan wrote in his January diary, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this.”

3 stories on Instagram

“You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve put you through.

You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have.

My actions have certainly not reflected how I feel about you.

I adore and respect you.

Whatever your opinion may be.

Again, I apologize profusely.”

Tristan previously stated that he and Maralee had sex on his birthday in March 2021 during a “hook up,” as he put it, according to court documents.

After reconciling in the fall of 2020, Khloe and Tristan broke up last spring.

“I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” Maralee told E! News in December.

“Rather than focusing on the negative, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son,” she continued in the statement.

“I don’t want any more media attention, and I don’t want to be involved with Tristan romantically.”

My goal is to provide a secure, healthy, loving, and private environment for our son to grow up in.”

