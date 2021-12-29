In the midst of the Randall Emmett split drama, GG Gharachedaghi of Shahs of Sunset wonders why Lala Kent unfollowed her.

GG Gharachedaghi of Shahs of Sunset wonders why Lala Kent unfollowed her during the Randall Emmett split drama.

Bravolebrities have a unique approach to feuds.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi noticed the Vanderpump Rules star wasted no time acting after weighing in on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s messy split.

The 40-year-old Shahs of Sunset star shared a photo from Tuesday’s episode of the SUR-based reality show, in which Gharachedaghi attended Kent’s Give Them Lala Beauty bash.

She captioned a photo on Instagram, “When the Shahs come out to play with the Pumps.”

“Congratulations, @lalakent! You’re doing a fantastic job!” “However, why did you unfollow me?”

Gharachedaghi made headlines earlier this week when she remarked on the 31-year-old Give Them Lala author’s Page Six interview about the “red flags” she should have seen before ending her relationship with Emmett, 50, on Tuesday.

“Why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these’red flags’ before walking away if someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as’red flags’?” Gharachedaghi wrote on Instagram.

“Just saying… Walk away and stop whining unless you’re willing to accept responsibility for staying after the first’red flag.'”

Making public comments about “the father of your child” “ain’t cute,” Gharachedaghi added.

Kent and Emmett, who have a 9-month-old daughter named Ocean, called it quits in October after he was seen with two women at a Nashville hotel.

“I get messages all the time about what I choose to share.

“I want my daughter to know what a healthy, respectable man looks like,” the former SUR hostess said on Tuesday, claiming she had “proof” that the movie producer was unfaithful.

“It’s my job as her mother to instill those values in her so that when she goes out and has to find a partner or raise a son, she knows what values a man should have.”

While Emmett has remained silent about the breakup, Kent has been open about ending their relationship three years after he proposed.

“I wasn’t sending any inappropriate texts.”

It was almost as if I was a part of it.

I rushed over to him.

I was willing to go to couple’s therapy if I was ever unhappy.

I began.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Shahs of Sunset’s GG Gharachedaghi Questions Why Lala Kent Unfollowed Her Amid Randall Emmett Split Drama