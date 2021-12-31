In the midst of the Tristan Thompson paternity drama, Khloe Kardashian posts about surviving’very painful moments.’

In the midst of the Tristan Thompson paternity drama, Khloe Kardashian shares a post about surviving “very painful moments.”

It’s starting to sound cryptic.

Khloé Kardashian has shared an emotional message about surviving difficult experiences and learning to move forward amid ex Tristan Thompson’s ongoing paternity drama surrounding the birth of his alleged third child.

“There will be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes,” the Good American cofounder, 37, wrote on Thursday, December 30 via Instagram Story.

“Let these moments make you stronger, smarter, and kinder.”

“But don’t go pretending to be someone you aren’t,” the post continued.

Make a noise.

If you have to, scream.

After that, you straighten it out and keep moving.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the photo with a pink heart sticker, hours after posting a cryptic message on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian re-posted the Instagram post on Thursday, writing, “People showed you who they were this year.”

“Don’t get caught off guard in 2022.”

Kim Kardashian, who divorced her estranged husband Kanye West in February, reshared the same quote on her Instagram Story about the new year.

Khloé’s cryptic messages follow her paternity scandal earlier this month.

In court documents, Maralee Nichols claimed that Thompson fathered her unborn child after they had sex in March.

At the time, the Sacramento Kings player was dating Khloé, with whom he shares a 3-year-old daughter True and a 5-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

(After reconciling during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple split for the second time in June.)

The fitness trainer had given birth to a baby boy two days prior, according to Us Weekly, which broke the news on December 3.

While neither Thompson nor the former Dash owner have publicly addressed the legal battle, Thompson did inform his ex-girlfriend before the scandal became public.

“Khloé did not learn about the baby through social media.”

“He knew it was inevitable [and]that he would no longer be able to keep it from her,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Tristan told Khloé when media outlets began digging and officially calling his team for comment.”

"Khloé has," the source said.

