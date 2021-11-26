In the midst of their divorce, Kanye West claims that he and Kim Kardashian will reunite.

Kim Kardashian West’s budding romance with SNL star Pete Davidson has the SKIMS founder unable to take her gaze away from the tabloids.

However, Kanye West, aka Ye, Kim’s estranged husband, is keeping an eye on him.

After seven years and four children, Kardashian filed divorce papers against Ye in February.

The filing contained irreconcilable differences, according to her.

However, she stated in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that their breakup was due to a number of lifestyle differences.

But now, Ye is publicly pleading for things to be made right.

God will heal Ye’s relationship with Kim, according to Ye.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the 44-year-old rapper gave a speech about his situation while visiting Skid Row.

Number 24.

“The narrative that God wants you to see is that everything can be redeemed,” Ye said at the time.

We’ve made mistakes in all of our relationships.

I’m not perfect, and I’ve made blunders.

“I’ve publicly done things as a husband that were not acceptable, but right now, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I’d be standing right here, I didn’t know I’d be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative,” according to Us Weekly.

Ye, who has previously stated that he and Kardashian both suffer from bipolar disorder, says that his children are the most important thing to him.

“I have to be as close to my kids as possible,” he continued.

“So, when I’m not at home, I have a house right next door.”

I’m doing everything I can to stay on top of things.”

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there are going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK… [but]when God — who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there are going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see that they can overcome the work of the devil’s trauma that’s used to capitalize and keep people in m,” Ye believes.

