In the midst of their divorce, ‘RHOC’ newcomer Noella Bergener claims that her estranged husband James abandoned their autistic son.

I’m not going to hold back.

Noella Bergener revealed that her situation with estranged husband James Bergener has only gotten worse as fans watch her deal with her divorce on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“5 months ago, my husband and partner of 6 years left the house with his toothbrush, leaving behind his life, family, and home,” Noella, 36, wrote alongside a clip from an upcoming episode of RHOC in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, December 19, alongside a clip from an upcoming episode of RHOC.

Which he isn’t eligible for because we both live in California and nothing bad happened during our marriage there.”

Noella reacted emotionally to the divorce papers in a sneak peek from the Wednesday, December 22, episode.

The problems between her and James, according to the Bravo personality, have only gotten worse since then.

“James has yet to pay a visit to our son or provide me with any explanation for his absence.

“My cards are still deactivated, he hasn’t paid a penny in child support, he has stopped paying for our home, and he is currently stalling our divorce unless I sign a statement admitting to lying about him, his business partner, and his brand.”

When it came to her ex, Noella claimed she said “nothing but the truth,” adding, “If anything, I really protected my husband by not speaking about his issues and instead focusing on my journey in this now divorce.”

I want him to be well because he is the father of my child.”

The RHOC newcomer explained that staying on the show was “the only thing that got me out of bed,” and that she hoped that “others going through something similar” could relate to her story.

“I understand that every story has three sides.

I have repeatedly requested that he provide an explanation through a third party to provide insight, but he has declined.

“Everything I’ve said and continue to say is FACT,” she added.

“I appreciate your continued prayers and support for my family.

I don’t want to encourage James to continue bashing.

