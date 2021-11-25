In the midst of Tori Spelling’s divorce rumors, Dean McDermott gets into a fistfight.

In the wake of Tori Spelling’s divorce rumors, Dean McDermott gets into a fistfight.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have been the subject of recent divorce rumors, and it has now been reported that McDermott may have gotten into a fistfight as a result of the rumors.

The 55-year-old Pretty Hard Cases star was spotted playing hockey at an ice rink in Los Angeles on Monday, according to Page Six.

He was photographed duking it out with another player at one point, though no explanation was given as to what may have sparked the brawl.

The photos of the icy brawl come as McDermott and Spelling’s relationship has reportedly soured, with McDermott missing their family holiday photo.

During an appearance on the Feminine Warrior podcast in September, McDermott revealed that he doesn’t really follow all of the tabloid reports about his and Spelling’s relationship, and that he doesn’t really follow all of them.

“I don’t respond anymore,” he admitted.

“It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.'” Spelling sparked divorce rumors earlier this year when she was photographed in public without her wedding ring on.

In the midst of Tori Spelling’s divorce rumors, Dean McDermott gets into a fistfighthttps:t.coavCNRQaGQFpic.twitter.comDwqSBa86J8

Spelling “took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on,” McDermott said, explaining the situation.

He bemoaned the fact that the couple appeared to be “divorced” because paparazzi snapped a photo of Tori without her ring at a farmers market. McDermott later added, “It’s just weird that people need to know.”

‘What’s up with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know? How will this affect your day?”

McDermott married Spelling in 2005 and they have five children together.

They’ve had to deal with numerous split rumors over the years.

During an episode of Jeff Lewis Live in June, Spelling discussed her and McDermott’s relationship, telling the host that if there was anything negative going on between them, “then you spill my s— right here,” she wouldn’t tell him privately.

“Of course I’m not going to tell you what’s really going on,” Spelling continued, implying that McDermott sleeping in another room was due to her children becoming accustomed to sleeping there while he was away on business.

“Since he left–this isn’t good for you guys–since he left,…

