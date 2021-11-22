In the midst of troubling health reports, Hulk Hogan shares a dramatic weight loss photo.

In the midst of concerning health reports, Hulk Hogan posts a dramatic weight loss photo.

Hulk Hogan has updated his health status to his fans.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to show off a slimmer version of himself.

“Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother,” Hogan wrote in the caption. This comes after reports that Hogan has been dealing with serious health issues.

Ric Flair discussed it on his Woooo Nation podcast.

“He’s dealing with some serious health problems, but he manages to keep up with me.”

According to WrestlingNews.co, Flair said, “We support each other in good times and bad times.”

“He flew up that day like everyone else who came up to see me when I was in the hospital…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was fantastic.”

Because I was in a coma, I don’t recall seeing them, but they made the effort to come.

That’s the kind of thing that counts.”

Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan) shared a post on Twitter.

Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan’s daughter, also appeared on Hollywood Raw to discuss her father’s health.

“I think we’re at 25 surgeries in the last 10 years,” Brooke said.

“He had both shoulders scoped last year, and he had his entire bicep, bursa sac, and everything tied up in his shoulder.”

That was a colossal blunder.

MRSA was a big deal for him.

“As a result, we had to undo a lot of physical therapy,” says the author.

He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, twice on both, I believe.

His hips have been surgically repaired.

He’s had a scope on his elbow.

So, he’s had a lot of surgeries and has a lot of experience, but this most recent one was like the winning ticket.

So he’s in great shape right now.

Every day, he works out for two hours in the gym.

He’s still going.”

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Hogan, now 68, was WWE’s biggest star.

Hogan expressed his desire to compete at WrestleMania in 2019 in an interview.

When asked about his final match, he stated, “I’d love for it to be against Vince (McMahon).”

He said, “I had so much fun in the ring with him at WrestleMania 19.”

“I wasn’t sure what to expect from him, but he’s an excellent bad guy.”

His timing is impeccable.

Wrestling with him was great fun, but…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Hulk Hogan Posts Dramatic Weight Loss Photo Amid Worrisome Health Reports