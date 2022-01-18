In the mind-bending first trailer for ‘Moon Knight,’ Oscar Isaac embraces the chaos — watch!

Marvel’s most recent superhero series is becoming more sinister.

It’s about a nighttime vigilante who hears voices.

The first full-length trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as the titular hero, has been released by Disney(plus).

Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a mercenary who was left for dead in the Egyptian desert and may or may not be infused with powers from Khonshu the Moon God.

However, because he suffers from dissociative identity disorder, it’s possible that it’s all in his head.

Spector has used his various identities to fight crime in the comics, but they’ve also proven to be one of his biggest roadblocks to living a normal life.

That’s clear from the first trailer, which reveals a lot about Spector’s mental struggles while largely obscuring his super-heroics.

“I suffer from sleep apnea.

As we see him struggling with visions he can’t explain, a disturbed Spector explains, “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.”

Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke appears to be a long-haired messianic figure surrounded by kneeling acolytes.

“There’s chaos in you,” Hawke’s quiet menacing character says to Spector (or one of Spector’s personalities).

Accept the chaos.”

During Disney Investor Day, Feige compared the series to Indiana Jones and said that each of Marc Spector’s identities will be portrayed as a “very distinct” character.

Moon Knight was first announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige at 2019’s D23 Expo, with Feige teasing it as “a new action-adventure series” and “something very unique and exciting for us,” while head writer Jeremy Slater (Netflix’s Umbrella Academy) promises “one hell of a ride.” While this is Isaac’s first official entry into the MCU, he previously starred as the titular bad guy in Fox’s X-Men Apocaly

Moon Knight must live up to the high standards set by original Marvel series on Disney(plus), such as WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye.

If the trailer is any indication, the film has the potential to set even higher standards.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney(plus) on March 30.

