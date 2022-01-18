In the months leading up to his death, Mac Miller felt ‘invincible,’ with a friend asking if he was ‘trying to die.’

In the months leading up to his death, Mac Miller felt ‘invincible,’ and a friend wondered if he was ‘trying to die.’

According to a new book, late rapper Mac Miller told friends he felt “invincible” just months before his tragic death in a high-speed DUI crash in Los Angeles.

After crashing his white 2016 Mercedes G-Wagon into a telephone pole and fleeing the scene on foot, Mac, real name Malcolm McCormick, was arrested in the early hours of May 17, 2018.

The rapper, who had just split from his popstar girlfriend Ariana Grande after nearly two years of dating, slammed into the pole so hard that it toppled over and his car’s airbags went off.

Mac and two of his friends leapt from the wrecked vehicle, hopped a fence, and dashed back to his San Fernando Valley home, where he was later apprehended.

The 26-year-old, who had struggled with addiction and substance abuse issues for years, blew more than twice the legal limit and was arrested.

Mac was released the next morning after posting a (dollar)15k bail.

On August 22, he was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated.

However, before his arraignment, Mac died tragically of an accidental overdose, and the case was dropped.

Miller said he felt “invincible” in the moments leading up to the crash, according to a friend quoted in Paul Cantor’s new book, Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life Of Mac Miller.

Miller’s collaborators suggest in a copy of the book obtained by The Sun that, while the incident was out of character, it could have been a foreshadowing of his tragic fate.

Mac Miller’s longtime DJ, Clockwork, recalled a conversation he had with the Self Care rapper a week after the crash for Cantor.

“Bro, what happened? What happened with the accident?” Clockwork asked Mac as they stood in the backyard of Mac’s Brentwood home, looking out at the surrounding mountains.

“I don’t know why I did it,” Mac reportedly said as he smoked a cigarette.

I’m not sure what was going through my head…

Something told me to take it easy.

“Thank goodness we hit that tree.

We couldn’t go down the hill because of the tree,” says the narrator.

“Do you ever feel invincible?” Mac then turned to Clockwork and asked.

“I just felt invincible,” Mac is said to have added after a long pause.

Clockwork told Cantor in his book that Mac’s remarks made him feel “creeped out.”

“Because, ‘Bro, you had a second life in the backseat.”

‘You could have killed everyone,’ I’m thinking to myself.

In addition…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.