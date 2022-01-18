In the months leading up to Mac Miller’s overdose death, Ariana Grande’s worried ex bombarded friends’ phones with frantic texts.

In the months leading up to Mac Miller’s overdose death, Ariana Grande’s worried ex ‘blew up’ friends’ phones with frantic texts.

A new book claims that when Arianna Grande didn’t hear from Mac Miller months before his tragic death, she would “assume the worst” and “blow up” his friends’ phones with messages of concern.

After years of friendship, the “Thank U, Next” singer and the “Swimming” rapper began dating in late 2016.

They split up amicably two years later, in May 2018, just four months before Mac died of an accidental overdose at the age of 26.

Mac and Ariana never said why they broke up, but it was implied that Miller’s long-term struggles with addiction and substance abuse had put an irreversible strain on their relationship.

Miller was arrested and charged with drunk driving after crashing his 2016 Mercedes G-Wagon into a telephone pole near his Brentwood, LA home and fleeing the scene just over a week after the couple split up.

Ariana Grande was blamed by some of Miller’s fans for the incident.

The pop star, however, refused to take responsibility, writing in a tweet that she was “not a babysitter or a mother, and no woman should feel obligated to be.”

“I’ve cared for him, tried to support his sobriety, and prayed for his balance for years (and will continue to do so),” she retorted.

“However, blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s**t together is a huge issue.”

Please don’t do that.”

“Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life Of Mac Miller,” by Paul Cantor, delves into the lengths to which Ariana Grande went to keep Miller away from drugs and alcohol, with friends of the late rapper describing her as a “stabilizing” force in his life.

Ariana was a “huge reason why he stayed sober” during their relationship, according to Mac’s longtime DJ, Clockwork.

“Being with her made him want to stay sober,” he is quoted in the book as saying.

“He was serious about everything; he was in love, making money, and putting on shows.”

He wouldn’t even go to the greenroom after a show.

He’d kick us out occasionally and just talk to her after the show.

Clockwork added, “We all knew that was good for him.”

“He was 100% sober when he was with her.”

Concern for Miller persisted even when he wasn’t in Ariana’s sights.

Mac would reportedly disappear for three to four days at a time while working on an album originally titled Guidelines in 2017 – which would later become the commercially successful Swimming – failing to tell anyone where he was or where he’d been.

Mac’s disappearance is said to be a source of concern for…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.