In the most recent hearing, Josh Duggar confessed to molestation.

The Latest Hearing Reveals Josh Duggar’s Molestation Confession

In the latest hearing in his ongoing child pornography trial, Josh Duggar confessed to molestation.

Duggar confessed to molesting four younger girls on March 30, 2003, when he was just 15 years old, according to a close family friend Bobye Holt, whom the family referred to as “Aunt Bobye.”

According to People Magazine, Bobye testified in court that Josh once admitted to fondling young girls, claiming that he began at the age of 12.

“[Josh] explained that during Bible time, Jane Doe four was sitting on his lap and he touched her inappropriately,” she said.

“He stated that it occurred on that particular day.

He told us he touched her vaginal area on that date,” she continued.

Some of Josh’s other confessions were revealed in court by Bobye, who acted as a counselor for him while he stayed with her and her husband in their home to curb his “temptations.”

Josh also admitted to inappropriately touching three other girls, grabbing their breasts and groping their genitals, according to her.

She claims the girl in question “went and told his parents what he had done and he confessed” on one occasion.

Josh also told her that “when she was sitting on his lap, he put his hand under her pantaloons and under her panties,” and that he “said he went to [one of the girls]while she was sleeping and got up under her blanket to start touching her, and she woke up and hit him.”

“I went to tell Jim Bob and Michelle, but they said they didn’t want to hear it,” Bobye said in court, adding, “People began to be aware.”

“Something else happened in Little Rock that caused Josh to leave our home,” she explained, noting that it had nothing to do with inappropriate touching.

Following the publication of Jim Bob Duggar’s 2006 police report, Josh confessed to molesting several young girls, as many fans recall.

“As a young teenager, I acted inexcusably,” he said in a statement, “for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret.”

Others, including my family and close friends, were harmed as a result of my actions….

I’d give anything to go back to my teen years and do things differently….

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Josh Duggar’s Molestation Confession Comes to Light in Latest Hearing