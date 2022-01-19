In the new Moon Knight trailer, Oscar Isaac says, “Embrace the Chaos.”

Oscar Isaac, who stars in the Disney(plus) series Moon Knight, is the most recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s where you can learn all about the mysterious new superhero!

In Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac is counting sheep.

In the trailer for the upcoming Disney(plus) series of the same name, which will premiere on March 30, the Marriage Story actor made his debut as the new superhero Moon Knight.

“Welcome to chaos,” Disney(plus) teased MCU fans with the preview.

The show introduces viewers to Steven Grant (Isaac), a restless British man with a sleeping disorder who says, “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.”

The trailer shows an exhausted Steven navigating the streets of London on his way to his museum job, where he begins to have hallucinations that a shadowy figure is following him around.

In his daze, he discovers a cell phone in an ancient Egypt exhibit, and after charging it, a woman calls and says, “Oh my god, you’re alive.”

“Marc, what’s the matter with you?”

After that, he meets Dr.

Ethan Hawke plays Arthur Harrow, who advises him to “embrace the chaos.”

You’re not the only one who has doubts.

Moon Knight is shrouded in mystery because he’s a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having never appeared in any of the films or series.

Steven Grant, on the other hand, is described by Marvel as a “mild-mannered gift-shop employee who suffers from blackouts and memories of a past life.”

“Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and is forced to share a body with mercenary Marc Spector,” continues Marvel.

“As StevenMarc’s foes close in on them, they must juggle their many identities while immersed in a deadly mystery among Egypt’s powerful gods.”

Oscar first revealed his identity as the superhero in May, when he posted on Instagram with the caption “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney(plus) in March.

