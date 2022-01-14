In the new ‘Scream,’ David Arquette praises the ‘brave’ plot twist for his and Courteney Cox’s characters.

Scream spoilers are included in this story.

There are some familiar faces in this new film.

On the set of Scream, David Arquette and ex-wife Courteney Cox had no trouble reuniting, but their characters were a different story.

Gale Weathers (Cox) and Dewey Riley (Arquette) have divorced in the new film after marrying earlier in the franchise.

Though fans may be disappointed with this development, the 50-year-old actor from Never Been Kissed was a fan of the characters’ new direction.

On Thursday, January 13, the former wrestler exclusively told Us Weekly, “It was a really interesting kind of place you find Dewey [in].”

“I thought that was a brave choice — really unique of the incredible writers, James [Vanderbilt] and Guy [Busick], who did a great job.”

The Virginia native and the 57-year-old Friends alum met on the set of the 1996 horror film Scream.

After 11 years of marriage, the couple divorced in October 2010 with their 17-year-old daughter Coco.

The latest Scream film is the first in the franchise they’ve worked on since their divorce, but Arquette claims it wasn’t difficult to reunite with his ex-wife.

“It’s great when you get to act opposite people you know really well,” he told Us on Thursday.

“There’s just a little bit about them as people in general, so it’s really nice.”

They say that nonverbal communication accounts for 80% of all communication.

So, obviously, the more you know about someone, the better.”

Cox revealed earlier this month that her ex-husband cried on set while filming his first scene with her in the new film.

“While he was filming it, he got very emotional,” the Cougar Town veteran told The New York Times.

“He claimed the crew didn’t look at him the next day.”

Despite their shared history, Arquette said acting with Cox again was a “cathartic experience.”

He explained in the same interview, “It’s been 25 years of our lives.”

“We’ve known each other since we were children.

Together, we have a child.”

Even though her father claims she enjoys horror films, that child is not a fan of the Scream franchise.

“It’s us.

